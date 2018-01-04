Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 has been in the news ever since the project was announced, all thanks to the speculations regarding the star cast.

While Tiger Shroff was announced as the main protagonist of the sequel to the hit movie, rumours were doing the rounds that Tara Sultania and Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey will play one of the leading ladies.

Bigg Boss 11 ex-contestant Priyank Sharma responds to rumours of he being in Student Of The Year 2, Naagin 3

And now, a source told Tellychakkar.com that Ananya and Tara have been roped in to star in the sequel to the successful movie.

While Ananya is new to Bollywood, Tara had appeared in Guzarish starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Later, she had been part of reality show Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and TV shows like The Suite Life of Singh Sisters, Best of Luck Nikki, Oye Jassie Jassie and Shake It Up.

Moreover, model-turned-actor Aditya Seal, who made his debut in Manisha Koirala starrer Ek Choti Si Love Story and was last seen in Tum Bin 2, has reportedly joined the cast to play parallel lead.

Earlier, there were reports that TV actor Karan Tacker and reality star and ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma were considered for parallel lead.

While no official confirmation has been made by Karan's Dharma Production, the news can at best be considered as mere speculation.

To be directed by Punit Malhotra, SOTY 2 first poster was out a few months ago, confirming Tiger's association with the film.