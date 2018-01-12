Singer Tulsi Kumar, who mesmerized everyone with her singing talent, gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas Eve. The singer and her husband Hitesh Ralhan have now shared the first picture of their newborn on Instagram.

The couple named their bundle of joy Shivaay Ralhan.

Earlier, Tulsi Kumar, sister of producer Bhushan Kumar, proudly announced the birth the baby boy on Twitter. "Filling our arms with love and our hearts with joy , We proudly announce the birth of our Charming Baby Boy ! We welcome to the world SHIVAAY RALHAN. Thnk u for all your love n wishes. Proud Parents Tulsi n Hitesh," she tweeted.

The Soch Na Sake hitmaker, who is very active on social media platforms, had earlier shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans flaunting her baby bump in her adorable pictures.

Tulsi and Hitesh, a Jaipur-based garment and home furnishings exporter, tied the knot on February 22, 2015. The grand celebrations of their wedding had started off in the first week of February. Their celebration concluded with a grand wedding reception which took place on March 2, 2015.

The madly-in-love couple got engaged in October 2014 at Tulsi's residence in Mumbai in the presence of both the families.

Her songs like Tum Jo Aaye, Piya Aaye Na, Salamat and others became hit among the fans. She recently launched her single Ik Yaad Purani, composed by Toshi Sharib.