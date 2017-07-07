Kabir Khan's Tubelight has shattered the lifetime collection record of Jai Ho at the domestic box office in two weeks and becomes the 10th highest grossing film of Salman Khan.

Having crossed Rs 100-crore mark in the first week, the Salman Khan starrer witnessed a steep decline of audience at the ticket counters in the domestic market in the second week. When compared to its opening week collection, the movie saw around 87 percent dip in the second week and collected over Rs 13 crore net at the domestic box office.

Tubelight has collected approximately Rs 119.86 crore at the domestic box office in two weeks. The movie has shattered the record of Salman Khan's Jai Ho, which raked in Rs 115 crore in the Indian market in its lifetime. But trade experts don't consider this movie as a profitable venture.

"The difference between Jai Ho and Tubelight is the fact that the former was made at a lesser budget and then acquired at a lesser price as well. Moreover, the crash from the first to the second week wasn't as massive. In case of Tubelight though, there is just no redeeming factor when it comes to the Box Office response as other than the producers, everyone else has lost money big time," Joginder Tuteja writes on Bollywood Hungama.

However, Tubelight made it to the list of Salman Khan's top 10 highest grossing films. Here is the list of movies which is based on various reports and the numbers mentioned here are in crore rupees.