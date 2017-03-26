Bollywood actor Salman Khan is set to win hearts with another Kabir Khan movie, Tubelight. The recent buzz is that the makers will soon release the movie's trailer, which was being rumoured to be pushed due to Baahubali 2.

Earlier, reports suggested that Salman wanted to start the promotions of Tubelight, after the buzz around SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 dies down. Meanwhile, the director, Kabir Khan, revealed that the trailer of Tubelight will be released soon.

"We are editing the film. We will very soon release the look and trailer of the film," Kabir told The Press Trust of India. Slated to be released during Eid, Tubelight stars Salman opposite Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.

It will be his third movie with Kabir after hit movies, Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and fans are expecting another blockbuster from the duo. Shah Rukh Khan will play a cameo in Salman's film.

Salman is currently shooting in Austria for the sequel of EkTha Tiger, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The superstar will be back with Katrina Kaif in the movie. Kabir, who directed Ek Tha Tiger, is very excited about the sequel.

"I am very happy that the second journey of 'Tiger' has started. It is good to see Salman and Katrina together. And Ali Abbas Zafar has chosen some beautiful locations to continue with what we had done. It will be as exciting if not more (than the first part)," Kabir told PTI.