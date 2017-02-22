Fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of Salman Khan's Tubelight, but latest reports suggest that it will hit the cyber space only after the release of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Bahubali 2).

The much-awaited Bahubali 2 is slated to be released on April 28 and thus, Salman wants to start promotions for Tubelight only after the buzz around Baahubali 2 dies down, according to a report in Catch News.

While many publications had claimed that the Tubelight trailer will be released in the last week of April, the latest report said Tubelight's trailer will only be out in the second week of May. Salman and the Tubelight team know how big a project Bahubali 2 is and they want to start promotions only after the craze around Rajamouli's movie is over, according to the report.

It also said that unlike Salman's previous movies in the recent past, promotions for Tubelight will be done in a conventional manner. The trailer of the movie will be released, followed by song videos every week.

The promotional strategy around Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan was much different as the makers had released teasers much before the official release of the film. Although shooting of Tubelight is over and the team is now busy with post-production activities, fans will reportedly have to wait for some more days to catch a glimpse of the trailer.

As Tubelight is slated to be released on Eid 2017, the team will not get much time to promote the movie if they are planning to start promotions from mid-May. However, there has not been any official confirmation on the release date of Tubelight trailer.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight will feature a Chinese actress opposite Salman. After the success of Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, this is the third collaboration between the actor and the director. On the other side, Bahubali 2, which is officially called Baahubali: The Conclusion, features Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.