Salman Khan has unveiled the second teaser poster of much-anticipated Tubelight on Twitter. Salman captioned the photo: "Peace, Respect, Love and Light in your life from the Tubelight team."

Read: Tubelight first look out: Salman Khan leaves fans craving for more [PHOTO]

Unlike the previous poster which only showed Salman's back, the new poster has an innocent looking Salman giving a salute even as his shoes are seen dangling from his shoulder. A war scene forms the backdrop of the poster.

Tubelight has been creating buzz ever since the it was announced. Salman has a massive fan following and most of his recent films were huge blockbusters. Tubelight is expected to surpass the box office collection of Salman's Sultan.

The Kabir Khan's directorial has already broken two records prior to its release. The distribution rights of the movie have been sold at a whopping Rs 132 crore– the highest for a Bollywood movie until now. Also, the music rights for Tubelight have been sold for Rs 20 crore to Sony Music, another first for a Hindi movie.

This is the third time Salman and director Kabir is teaming up for a movie after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Tubelight will narrate the unique love story of an Indian man (played by Salman) who falls for a Chinese actress Zhu Zhu during 1962 Sino-Indian War. The movie will hit the theatres in July during Eid.

Peace, Respect, Love and Light in your life from the Tubelight team . pic.twitter.com/BXjkn0Xc9m — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 20, 2017

Related