Salman Khan's Tubelight, which is set to open in theatres on Friday, June 23, has received rave reviews from Bollywood celebrities and critics.

The film narrates the love story of an Indian man (played by Salman) who falls in love with a Chinese woman, portrayed by Zhu Zhu, during the 1962 Indo-China war.

While celebs are heaping praises on Salman and the amazing storyline, critics say Salman has aced his role as an innocent, child-like character Bharat, fondly called Tubelight. Also, it is quite refreshing to see the otherwise macho man in a character he has never played before, said critics.

Though the story is simple, it carries a great message. Given the film is set during the 1962 Indo-China war, the visual effects made it an interesting watch. Sohail has also performed quite well. However, it is the eight-year-old Matin Rey Tangu who steals the show everytime he is on screen. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo, the Badshah of Bollywood as usual never fails to impress the audience.

Tubelight is director Kabir Khan and Salman's third movie after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film is expected to break a few more records at the domestic box office, thanks to its strong storyline. The fact that it is being released on the festive occasion of Eid is likely to boost the movie's collection.

Check out Bollywood critics reviews of Tubelight:

Imran Mohammad of First Post said: "The first thing to hit you as you watch the first few moments of Tubelight is how the atmosphere of the film is that of happiness. Let me tell you at the onset that this introduction is nothing like we've seen in Salman's earlier films. The whole vibe is different. Tubelight does have a great message: hope pulls us through in any situation we may find ourselves in. A worthwhile watch. A note about the visual effects: it's unlike what we've seen in Bollywood so far. The way the shots have been framed and conceptualised is interesting to see."

