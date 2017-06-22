Director Kabir Khan's Bollywood movie Tubelight starring Salman Khan and Sohail Khan has received positive reviews and ratings from the UAE audiences, who call the film an emotional roller coaster.

Tubelight is a war drama film, which is an adaptation of 2015 Hollywood film Little Boy. Kabir Khan has written the script and dialogues with Parveez Shaika and Manurishi Chadha. The movie revolves around the story of a man's unshakable faith in himself and the love for his family.

Tubelight is set in the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian war and depicts how people get affected when their countries go to war. The movie tracks the journey of Laxman Bisht Singh (Salman Khan), a gullible, good-hearted person who sets out to find his brother Bharat (Sohail Khan).

The audiences say that Tubelight has a heart-warming story with a beautiful message. Some funny moments keep the movie-goers engaged in the first half of the movie. The second half is very high on emotional quotient and it is sure to make the viewers cry. The climax is stunning and is a wonderful tribute to late Bollywood actor Om Puri.

Watch Tubelight movie official teaser

Salman Khan has delivered a wonderful performance, which could be his career best and award worthy. Sohail Khan, who plays his on-screen brother, is a perfect suit for his character and has delivered good acting. Shah Rukh Khan has played a cameo role of a magician and has done his best. Matin Rey Tangu, Zhu Zhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Om Puri have done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Bankrolled by Salman Khan, Tubelight has fantastic production values and Pritam's songs, Julius Packiam's background score and Aseem Mishra's cinematography, dialogues and beautiful locales. The war scenes are the attractions on the technical front, say film-goers. We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Tubelight movie review and ratings by audiences.

Alyzeh Hussain‏ @iamalyzeh

#Tubelight is an intricately designed emotional roller coaster ride till nw.The driving force is bonding, love and 'Faith'.New fr Bollywood!

zoy_pal‏ @zoy_pal

#Tubelight is hands down Salman's best performance, which even outshines Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. #BharatDekoTubelight Director Kabir Khan has done a phenomenal job by making #Tubelight which has this beautiful message of hope & love. #BharatDekoTubelight which has this beautiful message. "It echoes the thought that faith can move mountains and hope should never be lost" It's like the story sweetly culminates into a bittersweet end that'll make ur hearts heavy,as u walk out of d theater.

Aavishkar Gawande‏ @imaavi

Its Interval ! #Tubelight All those who said 1st half is a time pass , you all are completely WRONG ! Its Full on Entertaining Zabardust As far as 1st half of #Tubelight is concerned, it has everything for everyone from Children to Adults to the Olds. My 4* to First Half

Muskaan‏ @onlymuskaan

Awestruck , wonderstruck , amazed , MINDBLOWN !!! #Tubelight It's simple , it's beautiful , it's brave , it will touch every chord of your soul and that's what makes it magnificent !!! #Tubelight Never before would you have seen Salman pushing boundaries & being effortlessly charming at the same time! #Tubelight We have seen many special characters before but this one stands tall and will shine for the longest time !!! #Tubelight @SohailKhan U were unbelievably amazing in the film !! I can't tell u how brilliantly u have performed #Tubelight @BeingSalmanKhan Not even for a second saw Salman K in the film,it was Laxman Singh Bisht all the wayUr finest performance ever #Tubelight @Zhuzhu_juju U gave Laxman wings ,for his beliefs to fly .. beautiful and graceful And what amazing Hindi Totally stunned ! #Tubelight @kabirkhankk I have no words for u Sir #Tubelight Absolutely amazing ! Thank u for weaving the "yakeen" Ka magic, we needed it so badly What an tribute to Om Puri ji #Tubelight Sheer brilliance & special ! One of his dialogue will haunt u ...@kabirkhankk

Nagraj Returns‏ @CrookBond_D

The spirit looks absolutely real.They're not just thousands of extras; they are playing themselves.Great ambience to create plot #Tubelight To my utter surprise Sohail is acting maturish.Totally into d skin of character. Perfectly pragmatic without being amateurish! #Tubelight The brotherly bonding is so deep and emotional that it actually takes lump outta you're throat.Kudos Kabir Khan! #Tubelight Om Puri as conscience keeper & brotherly bonding of protagonist brings 'Faith' in this Faithful first half.Voice of Om ji. wow! #Tubelight Salman totally surrendered himself to the director.His effort till now is earnest and pleasing.He gave his 100% honestly. Admire!#TubelightWitty Humour intrwven by emotional quotient keeps u glued. The political comments clearly eye opener for war mongers.Chucklesome #Tubelight The rise and rise of @BeingSalmanKhan is inevitable!! When you root for protagonist then believe me half battle is won.Endearing #Tubelight #Tubelight is an intricately designed emotional roller coaster ride till nw.The driving force is bonding, love and 'Faith'.New fr Bollywood! Art is very subjective medium. If you like something doesn't mean other like it too. And Vice versa. #Tubelight Seems whole theatre is rooting for Laxman character.Looks like Sohail is brother of everyone not only Laxman.Thts an achievement #Tubelight One thing is for sure. If you're warmonger and pseudo nationalist then you won't like #Tubelight . It's a slap on those sadist! Finished watching #Tubelight .What a good climax. Great tribute to Om ji.Will try to articulate more once I get time. The biggest positive is Salman's acting. His innocence & Vulnerability is commendable.Transformation from hero to a great actor. #Tubelight

SOHAIL KHAN‏ @ItsSohailKhan

In my opinion, There couldn't have been a better casting than Salman & Sohail as brothers in #Tubelight & their bonding looks so endearing Interval #Tubelight and it is just WOW till now. Brilliant performance by @SohailKhan & other supporting cast. We miss you #OmPuri sir. Interval #Tubelight Heart touching performance by @BeingSalmanKhan till now. His innocence and simplicity is so enchanting. Superb Some peoples in theatre are started crying!! 2 years back, same was for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. #Tubelight

Khushboo Siddhiwala‏ @KSiddhiwala

@kabirkhankk again a fabulous job with #Tubelight !!! I hope to work with you one day. @SohailKhan and #rey you were soul of the movie !!

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

First Review of #Tubelight from UAE ! A Well Made film in all Respects ! @BeingSalmanKhan gave NATIONAL Award Winning Performance. ☆☆☆☆☆ Climax of #Tubelight is something that will stay with you for the longest period of time same as #BajrangiBhaijaan ! Heart Touching. ☆☆☆☆☆

Being Keeda‏ @being_keeda