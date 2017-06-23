Salman Khan's Tubelight received an average response at the domestic box office on its opening day. The film may not break the first day collection record of his previous release, Sultan.

Tubelight is one of the most hyped Bollywood movies of this year, and a lot has been spoken and written about the story of the film, which is set in the 1962 Indo-China war. The promos of the film had grabbed a lot of attention, and Salman Khan's innocent acting and emotional story had created a lot of curiosity about the film. The Bollywood superstar also undertook a massive promotional exercise for the movie before its release.

Tubelight was released in 4,350 screens across the domestic market on Friday. It was expected to start with a bang and become the biggest opener for Salman Khan. However, despite having huge hype and promotion, the film failed to register good advance booking for its opening. This had made many in the industry feel doubtful about its record-breaking collection at the domestic box office on the first day.

The Salman Khan and Sohail Khan-starrer film registered 100 percent occupancy in a few theatres, while the maximum number of cinema halls witnessed poor footfall in the morning shows. Tubelight reportedly saw an average of 25-30 percent occupancy in the first show on the first day. Trade experts say that its business is low as it is a working day and the pre-Eid period.

The Kabir Khan-directed war drama, however, struck an emotional chord with the audience and the positive word-of-mouth publicity is expected to take its business upwards in the afternoon and evening shows. As per early trends, Tubelight is likely to collect less than Rs 25 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day.

If this prediction turns out to be true, Tubelight will not make it to the list of top five biggest opening films of Salman Khan. Here is the list of top 10 biggest openers of the actor. All the collection figures are in Rs and crore.