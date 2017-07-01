Salman Khan's Tubelight, which opened on a slow note, is struggling to collect a decent figure. After crossing Rs 100 crore mark in seven days, the film has witnessed a steep fall at the Indian box office on its second Friday (Day 8).

As per early reports, the Kabir Khan directorial has made a business of Rs 3 crore at the domestic box office on its eighth day. Its total eight days collection now stands at Rs 109.86 crore nett (approximately).

The movie has turned out to be the lowest collection of Salman ever. On the opening weekend, Tubelight made a business of Rs 64.77 crore and after a week of its release, it barely collected Rs 106.86 crore.

Post the Eid festival, the figures have dropped considerably. Some single screen theatre have apparently incurred losses too. Even trade analyst Taran Adarsh feels that the film has been "rejected" by Salman's fans. "#Tubelight has been rejected... Post Eid festivities, the biz went downhill [especially on Wed and Thu]..," he tweeted.

As per trade experts, with no big release this week, the film should perform slightly better in the coming weekend before Sridevi's Mom hits the theatres on July 7.

Meanwhile, Tubelight is expected to surpass the lifetime collection of Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 117 crore nett) starring Akshay Kumar by the end of its second week. But it is highly unlikely that the movie will beat Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, which made a collection of Rs 137.51 crore nett in its lifetime.