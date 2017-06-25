Salman Khan's latest release Tubelight has failed to show a big jump in its collection at the Indian box office on Saturday, June 24, and its two-day collection could go beyond Rs 50 crore mark.

Riding on huge and promotion, Tubelight was released in 4,350 screens in the domestic market on June 23. The movie was expected to start with a bang, but to everyone's surprise, it could not do the expected amount of business on its opening day. The film collected Rs 21.15 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day and became biggest opener for Salman Khan.

Tubelight received mixed talk from the audience and most of the film goers had positive response it. The word of mouth was expected to help the movie show a big jump in its collection on Saturday and cross the mark of Rs 50 crore nett in two days. Unfortunately, the movie did not show growth in its business.

Tubelight has collected Rs 21.17 crore nett at the domestic box office on Saturday and its two-day total collection has reached Rs 42.32 crore nett. Its gross total stands at Rs 58.78 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr. Total: ₹ 42.32 cr. India biz."

The Salman and Sohail Khan starrer needs to show a big jump in its collection on Sunday and Monday, which happens to be a holiday on the account of Eid. Tubelight is expected to surpass the mark of Rs 100 crore nett at the domestic box office in four days. It is to be seen whether the film succeeds or not.