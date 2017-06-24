Salman Khan's Tubelight, released on June 23, was expected to break records on its opening day. But the negative reviews of the movie affected the box office numbers and it failed to live up to the expectations.

The expected opening day collection of Tubelight was Rs 25-30 crore, but the movie collected Rs 21.15 crore on Day 1. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Tubelight Fri ₹ 21.15 cr. India biz."

The Kabir Khan-directed film is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie, Little Boy, which was a flop. Critics who reviewed the Hindi movie called it a disappointment.

Viewers were largely left unimpressed with the film's execution and Salman's action. The word-of-mouth feedback after the first show hit the box office numbers. Tubelight is Salman's first movie since 2012 that earned such low numbers on its opening day.

Salman's 2016 release Sultan earned Rs 36.54 crore on its first day and now, it is set to be released in China as well.

However, the negative reviews received by Tubelight have not affected Salman Khan. At a recent event, he said that he even didn't expect that critics will give even a half-star rating for his movie. Salman said: "The critics were really good. I was expecting minus 3 and minus 4 but they gave 1, 1.5 apparently, so i am very pleased."

"As it is an Eid release, people have preconceived notions and plans to throw coins, sing and dance at the cinema hall. So they have gone to watch a certain film but get to watch another film," he added.