Salman Khan is set to entertain the audience on June 23 with his much-awaited film, Tubelight, which also features Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. As Salman's movies are a big deal at the box office, there are high expectations on Tubelight's collection.

In fact, it is expected to beat Baahubali (Bahubali) 2 Hindi version. The Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus had done wonderful business at the box office and the makers of Tubelight will want to definitely break that record.

The first record is the first-day collection of Baahubali: The Conclusion which is Rs 41 crore. Tubelight has the potential to touch the record as it is a Salman Khan movie. Also, the storyline of the film is not like any of the Khan's typical Bollywood masala movies.

The superstar is playing a challenging role in Kabir Khan directorial. Since Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman's films have observed massive growth in market share. Last year's release, Sultan, was a blockbuster.

Thus, beating Baahubali 2's record might be difficult, but not impossible. Also, the advance booking of Tubelight all over the world has been great.

Now, let's take a look at the five records of Baahubali 2 that can be broken by Tubelight:

Days Records Day 1 Rs 41 crore 1st Weekend Rs 127.75 crore (crosses Rs 100-crore mark in three days) 1st Week Rs 246.75 crore (crosses Rs 200-crore mark in 7 days) 2nd Week Rs 400.05 crore (crosses Rs 400-crore mark in 15 days) Lifetime (7 weeks) Rs 508.78 crore

Salman Khan's Tubelight is releasing during a long weekend and this might prove lucky for its box office collection. His 2016 movie Sultan, which released during Eid last year, earned Rs 36.54 crore on its first day. Tubelight is also releasing during Eid and it can easily beat Baahubali 2's opening day record.

While the magnum opus took a week to cross Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office, there are chances for Tubelight to reach that mark sooner, thanks to his die-hard fans.

The rest three records of Baahubali 2 might be a bit difficult for Tubelight to achieve, but it will eventually reach the targets. However, the lifetime record of Tubelight might not cross Rs 500 crore. Salman's last two releases – Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan – lifetime records were over Rs 300 crore.

Do you think Tubelight will be able to beat Baahubali 2's records?

