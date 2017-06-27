Ramadan season has always been lucky for Salman Khan's films including Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. But his latest Eid release, Tubelight, turned out to be an average grosser.

Tubelight failed to get numbers at the box office. The opening day collection stood at Rs 21.15 crore and the movie was expected to do good business on Eid. But despite being a holiday, the Eid day collection fell short of the opening day collection at Rs 19.09 crore.

Though Tubelight failed to set records, it did cross the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Fan. Released on April 15 last year, Fan's opening day collection was Rs 19.20 crore and lifetime collection was Rs 84 crore. Tubelight has collected Rs 83.86 crore in 4 days. And as of writing, the movie should easily cross the mark, but the numbers are yet to come in.

So, Salman Khan fans have reason to cheer as their superstar has beaten Shah Rukh's 2016 release's collection. Interestingly, SRK has done a cameo in Tubelight and still, the movie couldn't attract the audience.

YEAR SALMAN KHAN MOVIES OPENING WEEKEND COLLECTION DAYS 2011 Bodyguard Rs 88.75 crore Wed-Sun 2012 Ek Tha Tiger Rs 100.16 crore Wed-Sun 2014 Kick Rs 83.83 crore Fri-Sun 2015 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 102 crore Fri-Sun 2016 Sultan Rs 105.53 crore Wed-Sun 2017 Tubelight Rs 64.77 crore Fri-Sun

In a press conference on Eid, SRK discussed his cameo as magician Goga Pasha in the Kabir Khan film. He said: "Koi mana hi nahi kar sakta! Kon mana kar sakta hai usko! Kiski himmat hai! (No one can say no to him [Salman Khan]. Who has such audacity?)."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and AbRam's photos wishing fans on Eid from Mannat are going viral. Salman too hosted an Eid party at his residence and several celebrities attended the event. Click here to see photos.

Watch the video to know more about Salman's Tubelight: