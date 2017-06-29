Salman Khan's latest release, Tubelight, is not witnessing a great run at the box office. However, the good news is the movie has finally entered the Rs 100-crore club on its sixth day of release.

The Kabir Khan directorial was one of the much-awaited movies of 2017, but the movie's negative reviews turned the table. While people were expecting Tubelight to be the highest opener of this year, the movie's execution became the reason for its disappointing numbers at the market.

Tubelight became the first Eid release of Salman that opened in such low numbers. The first-day box office collection of Tubelight was Rs 21.15 crore and it didn't witness a good run on Eid as well. However, it has touched Rs 100-crore mark now.

The total five days box office collection of Tubelight was Rs 95.86 crore and the sixth day saw the movie crossing the Rs 100-crore line. Though the numbers have not been revealed yet, it is expected to earn Rs 10 crore approx on its sixth day.

Though Tubelight failed to set good records, it did cross the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Fan. Released on April 15 last year, Fan's opening day collection was Rs 19.20 crore and lifetime collection was Rs 84 crore. Tubelight has collected Rs 83.86 crore in four days and Rs 95.86 crore in five days.

Tubelight is an adaptation of Hollywood movie, Little Boy, which was a flop. Thus, the mixture of Kabir Khan selecting such script for his movie and starring Salman in place of an eight-year-old didn't get enough appreciation from all the quarters.

However, this is not all for Salman as he has another movie for his fans this year. Salman and Katrina Kaif will appear in Tiger Zinda Hai, which is set to be released in December.

