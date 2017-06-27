Salman Khan's Tubelight has surprised B-Town with its average collection on Eid at the domestic box office.

Ramadan season has always been fruitful for Salman Khan's movies. The makers released Tubelight on June 23 to cash in on the festive season. Despite huge hype and promotion, the movie registered an average response on its opening day and did not see big growth over the weekend. The movie's collection stood at Rs 64.77 crore nett in the domestic market.

Industry experts predicted Tubelight would witness a big leap in collections on the Eid-- a day that marks the end of fasting for Muslims-- and collect over Rs 30 crore nett in the domestic market.

But to their surprise, Tubelight has failed to do so as it collected only Rs 19.09 crore nett at the domestic box office on Monday. The movie's four-day total collection has reached Rs 83.86 crore nett in the domestic market. Taran Adarsh‏, a leading trade analyst from B-Town, tweeted: #Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid]. Total: ₹ 83.86 cr. India biz."

Taran Adarsh further wrote: "#Tubelight has underperformed on Eid... Generally, Salman films set new records/do roaring biz on Eid, but it's an exception this time... What's surprising is that #Tubelight hasn't crossed ₹ 30 cr *on a single day* till now... Not on Sun... Not even on Mon [Eid holiday]..."