After Baahubali 2, Salman Khan's Tubelight is the much-awaited movie of 2017. Set to be released on June 23, the Kabir Khan directorial is expected to rule the box office like Salman's last film, Sultan. The good news for the fans is that the advance booking of tickets for Tubelight has begun.

So, Salman Khan fans across the country, hurry up! Though a few single screens have provided the facility, it would be wise to book tickets as soon as possible. As it is the first day of advance booking, the seats will be filled at a fast pace once everyone gets to know.

Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi's advance booking will be filled up soon. You can book the tickets online at www.bookmyshow.com.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy promoting his movie. Tubelight is based on Hollywood flick Little Boy and in the film, Salman is said to be playing the role of the lead character of that film. Set in 1962's Sino-Indian war, Tubelight is a story of a man's unshakable faith in himself and love for his family.

It stars Salman, Sohail Khan, Om Puri and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. There are two highlights of the movie – one is the youngest actor of the film, Matin Rey Tangu and the other is Shah Rukh Khan. Salman and SRK are appearing in a movie together after a decade, however, the latter will be in a cameo role.

Not only Salman-SRK, but also the Sultan actor will be reuniting with his brother Sohail after a long time. Sohail will reportedly be playing reel life brother in Tubelight. Releasing on Eid, Tubelight has been passed with a "U" certificate and the run time will be 2 hours 16 minutes. The movie was earlier supposed to be 2 hours 35 minutes long.

Watch Tubelight on set moments: