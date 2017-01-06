Tube strike: How will you be affected?

  • January 6, 2017 22:05 IST
    By Wochit
Tube strike: How will you be affected? Close
Embed
Following the breakdown of talks between London Underground unions and Transport for London Tube strikes will go ahead for 24 hours from 6pm on 8 January.
loading image
IBT TV
Donald Trump wins Time Person of the Year
Most popular