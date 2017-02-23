Tubby tigers chase drone for exercise

  • February 23, 2017 16:31 IST
Rare Siberian tigers have been ditching the winter weight by chasing a drone up and down their enclosure. Tiger’s horde calories over the winter months, but the exercise from chasing the drone and with spring on the horizon, experts predict that they will once again be lean and mean in about two months. The game was going great until a two-year-old tiger clawed the drone out of the air and tried to make it its lunch.
