Indian cinema is loved across the globe and is appreciated because every individual relates to it. Lately, movies have not been that realistic nor are they relatable to every individual but there are also some movies which have shown us the real slice-of-life moments.

The 1980s saw a wave of directors and films whose style of filmmaking was widely loved for their realistic yet warm-hearted approach to telling tales of extremely real characters. The most recently released Tu Hai Mera Sunday has brought back the trend of slice-of-life cinema, making it a perfect ode to cinematic legends like Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Sai Paranjpe and other eminent filmmakers.

Let's have a look at some of the movies that made you relate to at least one character from the movie. We bet, you will definitely have a smile on your face.

1. Katha: Sai Paranjpye's directorial Katha shows how a shy middle-class boy secretly loves his neighbour but is scared and shy to express his feelings to her and suddenly his friend, who is a charmer, comes and woos her. This movie is something that not just guys but girls can also relate to.

2. Chashme Badoor: This 80's film wins everyone's heart with its storyline of two womanisers who fail to impress a girl they know but how one of their nerdy friends impresses her.

3. Tu Hai Mera Sunday: Milind Dhaimade's directorial Tu Hai Mera Sunday is a movie which brings all the elements of life on one screen. This film depicts a story of 5 friends who are struggling to find a place to spend their Sunday playing football and how their personal lives are connected to it.

4. Golmaal: Hrishikesh Mukherjee's directorial, as the title of the film, is of dealing with a quirky boss who discourages his employees from pursuing hobbies but catches one playing hockey and how he deals with the situation.

5. Khubsurat: This multi-starrer film is a beautiful narration of how a woman rules the house with her strict rules but the story changes when the heroine enters the house and makes everyone break all the rules that she had made. This is a very fun to watch and a relatable film.