Dieters become desperate to lose kilos and slim down before New Year, but falling for crazy diet fads to reach the goal can be dangerous. In fact, people are currently going crazy about a potentially fatal diet fad that bans everything but water, tea and coffee.

The so-called #waterfast diet has been claimed as the 'most dangerous' way to lose weight. Eating disorder expert Joanne Labiner expressed her concern over the diet fad and told Daily Mail: "It can be so bad for your organs. That's why people with anorexia can die of a heart attack. Their body feeds on their heart."

"Our body thinks it's an emergency and tries to prevent that fat storage from being used up, and it feeds on the muscle," Labiner added.

Water fasting has so become popular on the social media that thousands of people are using the hashtag #waterfast to document their progress and encouraging others to take part.

Eating disorder advocate Mia Findlay also warned that 'starving' your body was the 'most dangerous' way to lose weight.

She told The Telegraph: "There are a lot of people who do reviews on these so-called diets, and they say they felt so clear-headed, and they felt like they were reaching this state of nirvana, and the reason that is happening is because their bodies are going into starvation mode."

While the experts are strictly against the diet fat, dieters following it says that it left their skin looking 'amazing' and claims to have enjoyed 'the best sleep of life' since they had been on the diet.

However, everyone is not against it completely. Kidney specialist Dr Jason Fung believes that the diet works for some people. He said that water fasts were appropriate for people who are obese or have Type 2 diabetes – but it's to be done only under the supervision of a doctor.

He told Daily Mail: "It can be done, people do them, but they have to be done safely. I don't think it's the safest thing to do, but if you're obese, it's not the most dangerous thing, either. If you're relatively slender, it's more dangerous."