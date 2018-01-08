Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have always made headlines thanks to their growing closeness. But unfortunately, their rumoured relationship was short-lived. The two reportedly parted ways last year. However, they never publicly admitted being in a relationship.

While Sidharth's growing closeness with his A Gentleman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez was being cited as the reason behind their apparent breakup, it looks like Alia has decided to move on with her life. She was recently seen partying with ex-boyfriend Ali Dadarkar and her best friend Akansha Ranjan at their friend Kripa Mehta's wedding ceremony.

Alia posted a cosy picture with ex-boyfriend Ali Dadarkar on her Instagram story section and captioned it with a hashtag "#BFFGoals."

Alia was seen wearing a flowing strapless purple maxi gown and was looking drop dead gorgeous at the wedding.

For the uninitiated, Alia, who recently flew off to Bali for a much-needed vacation with her girl gang, reportedly dropped by at Ali Dadarkar's place to celebrate his birthday. Earlier, they were also spotted partying at a club in Mumbai.

Several reports have suggested that Alia and Sidharth's rumoured relationship has gone kaput and there have been several occasions which connect the dots.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Raazi. Based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, the spy thriller is being shot extensively in various locations in Punjab, Kashmir and Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Alia in this film.

The movie revolves around a Kashmiri spy girl, played by Alia, who is married to a Pakistani Army officer, played by Vicky. They provide the Indian intelligence apparatus with invaluable information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, saving the lives of many Indian soldiers.

Raazi, produced jointly by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, is scheduled to release on May 11.