For many Trump followers, the news about Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Trump split came as a shock. The couple were married for 12 years before Vanessa filed for divorce.

Soon after the news broke out, former model Melissa Stetten took to Twitter to reveal that she wasn't surprised that the couple parted ways as the Trump Jr was hitting on her in 2011, while he was married to Vanessa, People reported.

According to Hollywood Life, Melissa is a business owner who runs a company that makes lapel pins. The company is called PattiLapel.com. Prior to that, Melissa modelled for several magazines and designers like Marc Jacobs and Valentino.

The US President's son approached the model just weeks after his wife gave birth to their third child, Tristan. The model reveals she and Trump Jr did not know each other before the tweet interaction.

The model tweeted, "Surprised his marriage didn't work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth," along with a screen shot of Trump Jr's message that read: "Well Im getting s–t 4the bacon comment glad I opted not 2send the tweet asking 4pics from ur bathroom tweet last night;) people need2chil."

Surprised his marriage didn’t work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth. (I tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon and he replied asking if I smelled bacon? Cool joke) pic.twitter.com/JbuwC1wghf — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

Stetten revealed that his advances came soon after she tweeted a "joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon." She revealed, "he replied asking if I smelled bacon?"

A spokewoman for Trump Jr shared the entire thread with People and clarified that he and Stetten were involved in a jovial conversation.

Stetten told the publication that the two did not know each other prior to his advances. "He just started following me so I followed back. He would favorite my tweets and occasionally reply. I always thought of the Trumps as idiots so it was entertaining to see his failed attempts at hitting on me," she explained.

I deleted my tweets a while ago in this exchange but just found this one pic.twitter.com/VXJ6lL9Ena — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

His dad is president why hasn’t he deleted these tweets? #bacon pic.twitter.com/ERfjValU9D — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

Meanwhile, many Twitter users pointed out Trump Jr has an odd fetish for bacon and there are several provocative tweets that form evidence for it.

As for Stetten, it did not end with the DM and liking tweets. The former model once replied to his tweet with a joke reading, "@DonaldJTrumpJr soaking my body in bacon today." He replied to her through a tweet saying, "Now you're just toying w my emotions. Why don't women come up w bacon perfume? Seems so much better than that channel [sic] crap" and adding, "Stop that!!! I am a happily married man," with a winking smiley in the response.

Page Six broke the news about Trump Jr and Vanessa split on March 15. The couple is parents to five children: Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.