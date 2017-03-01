Trumps tribute to fallen Navy Seal William Ryan Owens - standing ovation from Congress as widow weeps

  March 1, 2017
    By Reuters
A tearful Carryn Owens, the widow of US Navy Seal William “Ryan” Owens, received a standing ovation as US President Donald Trump spoke of her husbands bravery. Owens was killed on 29 January 2017 in a special forces raid on an al-Qaeda base in Yemen – the first US serviceman to die in combat under the Trump administration.
