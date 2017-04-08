The United States fired cruise missiles on Friday, April 7 at a Syrian airbase from which President Donald Trump said a deadly chemical weapons attack had been launched, the first direct US assault on the government of Bashar al-Assad in six years of civil war. The strikes mark an evolution for President Trump who while campaigning for the seat he now holds said he would not attack Assads forces because the Syrian leader was fighting Isis.
Trumps statements on Syria have evolved from candidate to president
- April 8, 2017 12:19 IST
