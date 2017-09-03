The White House announced President Donald Trumps preferred pick to head Nasa on 1 September, but the choice is already proving unpopular, with Florida senators criticizing Trumps choice. The man nominated is Oklahoma congressman Jim Bridenstine, who would become the 13th administrator of the national space agency upon Senate approval.
Trumps Nasa chief pick raises controversy
The White House announced President Donald Trumps preferred pick to head Nasa on 1 September, but the choice is already proving unpopular, with Florida senators criticizing Trumps choice. The man nominated is Oklahoma congressman Jim Bridenstine, who would become the 13th administrator of the national space agency upon Senate approval.
- September 3, 2017 14:13 IST
