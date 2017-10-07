Trumps lewd grab them tape played on loop for 12 hours near White House

A scandalous videotape of Donald Trump was played repeatedly near the White House on Friday (6 October) by an advocacy group to protest the president attitude towards women. The demonstration came the day before the one year mark since the tape was released by the Washington Post. In the 2005 footage, Trump was seen bragging in lewd terms about kissing and trying to have sex with women. The tape was made public on 7 October, 2016 when Trump was the Republican presidential nominee.