Trumps immigration ban: Travellers reunited with families after federal judge grants temporary reprieve

  • January 29, 2017 16:15 IST
    By Reuters
Trumps immigration ban: Travellers reunited with families after federal judge grants temporary reprieve
Travellers were greeted by family members in cheerful reunions at Washington Dulles Airport after being temporarily detained following arrival from some of the seven predominantly Muslim countries affected by U.S. President Donald Trumps immigration ban.
