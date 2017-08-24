A new poll shows President Donald Trumps response to the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Viriginia, isnt playing well among Republican voters, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.
Trumps approval rating slips to 73% among Republican voters
- August 24, 2017 10:13 IST
