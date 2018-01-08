The roof of the Trump Tower in New York City is reportedly said to have caught fire as firefighters have been brought in to bring the situation under control. The New York City Fire Department has confirmed the blaze.

United States President Donald Trump's building in Midtown, Manhattan is being responded by the fire crews over the reported fire situation.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is said to be under control.

#BREAKING @FDNY confirms there is a fire at Trump Tower on the roof of the building, which houses residences and businesses. @PIX11News — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) January 8, 2018

This is a developing story.