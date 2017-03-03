A fire broke out at Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York. According to authorities, the blaze which broke at 4.30 am local time is "suspicious."

The fire was reportedly constricted to the 47th floor of the hotel building at the Central Park in New York City.

Officials said the fire was contained at around 5.20 am. The New York City Fire Department rushed to the scene to put out the fire in the 52-story building. Troops were alse seen at Central Park South and Columbus Circle East.

One minor injury was reported. No evacuations were reported.

More details awaited.