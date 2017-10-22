President Trump tweeted that he will allow the release of secret files related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy this week. The tweet comes as an October 26 deadline approaches, mandating the public release of secret documents set by Congress in 1992.
Trump to release thousands of classified documents on JFK assassination
- October 22, 2017 12:55 IST
