US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (12 April) that the US was not getting along with Russia at all and that the relationship between the two countries were at an all-time low. His remarks came during a press conference with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House. The presidents comments echoed statements made earlier by his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, who is currently in Moscow holding talks. Trump said Tillersons meeting with Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was better than anticipated.