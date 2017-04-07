US President Donald Trump ordered a missile strike against an Assad regime airbase in Homs in Syria on Thursday night (6 April) in response to the horrific chemical attack against civilians in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun. Speaking at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where the president is attending a two-day summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, Trump said it was in the vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.