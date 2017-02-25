- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
-
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Nathanael Wilson interview: Chris Eubanks son buries hatchet to play his dad in Michael Watson biopic
Trump said immigration is damaging Paris during CPAC 2017 speech
US President Donald Trump has used Sweden, Germany and the city of Paris as examples for the negative effects of unchecked immigration. Speaking in front of a crowd at the annual Conservative Political Action Committee in National Harbor, Maryland, Trump spoke of his friend Jim who would no longer visit Paris, saying Paris is no longer Paris. French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault tweeted as a reaction to Trumps comment: 3.5 million American tourists visited France in 2016, they are always welcome.
Most popular