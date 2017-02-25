Trump said immigration is damaging Paris during CPAC 2017 speech

US President Donald Trump has used Sweden, Germany and the city of Paris as examples for the negative effects of unchecked immigration. Speaking in front of a crowd at the annual Conservative Political Action Committee in National Harbor, Maryland, Trump spoke of his friend Jim who would no longer visit Paris, saying Paris is no longer Paris. French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault tweeted as a reaction to Trumps comment: 3.5 million American tourists visited France in 2016, they are always welcome.