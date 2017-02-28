- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
-
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Trump promises insurers catastrophic year for Obamacare
President Donald Trump told several chief executives of large insurance companies on Monday (27 February) that 2017 will be a catastrophic year for the Affordable Care Act as he seeks to make good on a campaign promise to repeal the measure.The Republican president told the insurers they must all work together to save Americans from the law known as Obamacare and try to bring down health care prices. He said he hoped to work with Democrats on a health care plan to repeal the law, which provided coverage for millions of uninsured Americans.
Most popular