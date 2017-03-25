Trump praises Paul Ryan for hard work on failed Obamacare vote

    By Reuters
The House of Representatives cancelled the vote on the bill to repeal Obamacare after failing to gather support within the GOP for it to pass. US President Donald Trump blamed the Democrats for the bills failure - despite the fact that his own party controls both the House and the Senate.
