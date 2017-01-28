Trump orders extreme vetting measures for refugees and bans Syrians

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday (27 January) banning Syrian refugees from entering the US until further notice. He has also halted the entry of visitors from six Muslim countries to the US for three months. The order includes a cap of 50,000 refugees in 2017, which is thought to be less than half of the upper limit set by former president Barack Obama.
