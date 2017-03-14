Trump lays out plans for healthcare plan, says Obamacare is like Obama: When he left people liked him

  • March 14, 2017 15:39 IST
    By Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that under the Republican health insurance proposal to replace Obamacare Americans will be able to pick the coverage plan and the doctors they want. We are not going to have one-size-fits-all, Trump said at a White House meeting with a number of people dissatisfied with Obamacare, adding that it would take a year or two for coverage prices to go down.
