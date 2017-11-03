Trump is so pleased with tax reform plan, he kisses it

US President Donald Trump welcomed House Speaker Paul Ryan and the other authors of the Republican plan to reform Americas tax code to the White House on 2 November. They had just crafted a near top-to-bottom overhaul of the tax code, which Trump says will generate trillions of dollars into the US Treasury and spur businesses across the nation to hire new workers. Trump marveled at the Republican claim that many Americans will now file their taxes using a one-page document. He was so pleased, he kissed a mock-up example of the new tax form.