Trump inauguration protest: We didnt start the fire

A supporter of President Donald Trump had her hair set alight during a confrontation with Trump protesters in Washington on 20 January, Inauguration Day.Video of the incident shows a group of mainly female protesters arguing with a small group of apparent Trump supporters. A girl wearing a blue Trump cap moves in front of the protesters, apparently to pose for a photograph. A hand can be seen stretching between the front row of protesters towards the girl’s back. Seconds afterwards smokes and flames can be seen rising from her hair before a man pats out the fire. Storyful cannot confirm the identity of the person responsible for starting the fire.The author of this video, who said he “just so happened to catch this on video”, wrote on Facebook on 23 January that police had filed charges but had not found the suspect. Buzzfeed reported that Becky O’Neil from Arlington, Virginia, filed a police report, saying her daughter’s hair was set alight during the incident but she was not injured.