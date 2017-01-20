Around 200 pro-LGBT right protesters marched towards Vice President-elect Mike Pence's residence on Thursday (January 19) while holding a dance party as a mark of protest, just a few hours before his inauguration.

"We are here tonight to send a clear message to Daddy Pence that we will not tolerate bigotry and hate in our country...We are here today to take the streets as our dance floor," organiser of the protest Firas Nasr was quoted as saying by CNN. The unique protest rally was spurred by Pence's past support towards conversion therapy, his anti-LGBT record and his anti-same-sex marriage stance.

The demonstration was organised by Nsr, who funded "Werk for Peace" along with the DisruptJ20 group. The demonstration saw a diverse crowd participating in the protest with men and women, gender non-binary, LGBTQ and allies, young and old citizens marching with glow sticks, rainbow flags and applied glitter.

The protesters were a lively group who wore tutus, sparkly stilettos and spandex and danced in light-up hula hoops, wearing gold party hats. Pence was, however, busy hosting the Vice President-elect's Inaugural Dinner at the National Portrait Gallery.

#LGBT dance party almost at Mike Pence's house on his last night living there pic.twitter.com/l1jtMO0jRz — Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 19, 2017

"Great crowd at the Vice President-elect's Inaugural Dinner. Honored to introduce & welcome special guest, President-elect @realDonaldTrump," Pence later tweeted.

The protest was largely peaceful as the protesters marched from the Friendship Heights metro station around Chevy Chase Circle to Pence's home over the course of an hour, and took frequent dancing breaks in between.

There was an LGBT Dance Party protest outside VP Mike Pence house in D.C. last night. pic.twitter.com/v0ZBeLyE5R cc: @ellisonbarber — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) January 19, 2017

Although this protest was peaceful, there were reports of clashed between Donald Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters outside the DeploraBall event organised by the the President-elect's supporters in Washington. The police reportedly had to use tear gas to pacify the crowd which was allegedly throwing trash at the leader's supporters coming out of the event.