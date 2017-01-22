Controversies kept erupting ever since Donald Trump was nominated to run for office. Riding on the back of his explosive polemic, the Republican defeated Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton in the election to become the 45th President of the United States. The scope of his infamy range from racial discrimination to mocking a disabled reporter.

Here's the list of five controversies post the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump.

Also read: US President Donald Trump accuses media of falsely showing low turnout at inauguration ceremony

SNL host Aziz Ansari takes a jab at Trump

Netflix's Master of None actor Aziz Ansari appeared as a host for the first time at the Saturday Night Live and he took a dig at America's 45th president. Following Trump's inauguration day and several anti-Trump protests, Ansari said: "Change comes from large groups of angry people, and if day one [of Trump's presidency] is any indication you are part of the largest group of angry people I've ever seen." Ansari also mentioned the women's protest which happened across the globe on the day of inauguration. He said, "Yesterday Trump was inaugurated, today an entire gender protested against him." He also spoke about the growing Islamophobia on the show.

Trump's inaugural address as Batman villain

Following Trump's inaugural speech, social media users have noticed that one part of the US President's inauguration speech sounded quite familiar. They guessed that the 45th US president's speech was quite akin to Tom Hardy's villainous character Bane from Christopher Nolan's film The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Here are the transcripts of his speech and Bane's dialogue from the film:

"We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you – the people." Bane

"Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration or another ... we are transferring power from Washington DC and giving it back to you – the people." President Donald Trump

SNL writer slammed over Barron Trump tweet

A Saturday Night Live writer, Katie Rich, was slammed on social media for saying Trump's youngest son would be a school shooter. The tweet was later removed from her account. The tweet said: "Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter." However, the Twitterati slammed Rich for bullying a 10-year-old kid.

Trump inaugural cake

Trump's inaugural cake was reportedly commissioned to look exactly like Obama's inaugural cake. According to The Washington Post, pastry chef Duff Goldman found similarities between the Trump's nine-tier inaugural cake and Obama's second inauguration cake. He took to Twitter saying, "The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it."

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. ? pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

Trump-CNN feud

The feud between CNN and U.S. president Donald Trump continues. Right from accusing CNN of using his worst picture as a book cover to calling CNN 'fake news', Trump is far from burying the hatchet. During his first press conference, Trump got into a back-and-forth with the CNN's senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta. While the correspondent tried to ask some questions to the newly elected President, Trump responded saying, "Your organization is terrible. You are fake news!"