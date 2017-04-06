Speaking at a joint White House news conference with Jordans King Abdullah on Wednesday (5 April), US President Donald Trump declared that his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad had crossed a lot of lines. He said the recent chemical weapon attack on civilians in Syria prompted him to re-evaluate his attitude towards Assad. The attack in the rebel-held Idlib province killed at least 73 people, including 23 children.
Trump condemns Syria chemical attack: It crossed a lot of lines for me, beyond the red line
- April 6, 2017 09:58 IST
