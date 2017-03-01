Trump condemns Jewish centre threats, Kansas shooting

In his first speech to Congress, US President Donald Trump denounces the recent vandalism of Jewish cemeteries and a hate crime in Kansas that left an Indian engineer dead. Earlier on Tuesday (28 February), the White House said the Kansas shooting was an act of racially motivated hatred. Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, died from his injuries after a US navy veteran opened fire in a bar last week. Witnesses said the white attacker shouted get out of my country.