- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
-
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Trump condemns Jewish centre threats, Kansas shooting
In his first speech to Congress, US President Donald Trump denounces the recent vandalism of Jewish cemeteries and a hate crime in Kansas that left an Indian engineer dead. Earlier on Tuesday (28 February), the White House said the Kansas shooting was an act of racially motivated hatred. Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, died from his injuries after a US navy veteran opened fire in a bar last week. Witnesses said the white attacker shouted get out of my country.
Most popular