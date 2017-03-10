Trump concerned about Wikileaks and outdated CIA technology

  • March 10, 2017 19:23 IST
    By Reuters
According to White House spokesman Sean Spicer Donald Trump believes CIA technology systems to be outdated. The US President called for the systems to be updated. Spicer also warned that Wikileaks’ Julian Assange “undermined national security”.
