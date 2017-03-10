- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
-
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
- Play That was disrespectful: Moonlight cast react to Oscars Best Picture gaffe
Trump concerned about Wikileaks and outdated CIA technology
According to White House spokesman Sean Spicer Donald Trump believes CIA technology systems to be outdated. The US President called for the systems to be updated. Spicer also warned that Wikileaks’ Julian Assange “undermined national security”.
Most popular