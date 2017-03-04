- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
Can you predict profit warnings?
New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Trump claims Schwarzenegger was fired from Celebrity Apprentice
Following news that Arnold Schwarzenegger has quit Celebrity Apprentice the rumours began. In a statement, Schwarzenegger said he left the show due to Donald Trumps interference. He had loved working with NBC and the team but hated the show’s “baggage”. The actor took over presenting the show from US President Trump. Trump has mocked Schwarzenegger because of the shows plummeting ratings. After Schwarzenegger quit the show, Trump tweeted the actor had been fired.
