Trump claims Schwarzenegger was fired from Celebrity Apprentice

Following news that Arnold Schwarzenegger has quit Celebrity Apprentice the rumours began. In a statement, Schwarzenegger said he left the show due to Donald Trumps interference. He had loved working with NBC and the team but hated the show’s “baggage”. The actor took over presenting the show from US President Trump. Trump has mocked Schwarzenegger because of the shows plummeting ratings. After Schwarzenegger quit the show, Trump tweeted the actor had been fired.