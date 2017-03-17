Trump appears to refuse handshake with Angela Merkel

  • March 17, 2017 22:51 IST
    By Reuters
Trump appears to refuse handshake with Angela Merkel Close
US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met for the first time since Trump took office. The atmosphere at the White House appeared frosty and Trump and Merkel did not shake hands even after being asked by photographers to do so.
loading image
IBT TV
The Vietnamese Tarzan - full documentary
Most popular