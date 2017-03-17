- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
Trump appears to refuse handshake with Angela Merkel
US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met for the first time since Trump took office. The atmosphere at the White House appeared frosty and Trump and Merkel did not shake hands even after being asked by photographers to do so.
