U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania visited survivors of storm Harvey. They handed out meals at a flood relief center. Trump praised the relief effort as a wonderful thing. Rescuers continue to search flooded neighborhoods in Texas for survivors and victims. Harvey displaced more than 1 million people. Around 50 people died in the floods.
Trump and Melania visit Storm Harvey survivors in Houston
- September 3, 2017 17:31 IST
