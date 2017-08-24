Rick Dearborn, who currently serves as the deputy chief of staff to President Donald Trump, reportedly received an email in June 2016 from a person attempting to set up a meeting between Trump campaign officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN reported.
Trump aide was emailed about potential Putin meeting during campaign
Rick Dearborn, who currently serves as the deputy chief of staff to President Donald Trump, reportedly received an email in June 2016 from a person attempting to set up a meeting between Trump campaign officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN reported.
